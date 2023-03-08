Brantley Gilbert To Host Album Release Party And Trail Ride

On the heels of the announcement of So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) set for April 21 via The Valory Music Co., Brantley Gilbert will host his 2023 Album Release Party and Trail Ride Powered By Polaris Inc at Brimstone® Recreation in Huntsville, Tenn. on April 22. The multi-Platinum country star will lead fans on group trail rides followed by an intimate performance from Gilbert’s frequent co-writers, along with a power acoustic set from the man himself. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, March 3, at 10am ET at BrantleyGilbert.com. Entry tickets do not include the Brimstone® Recreation trail pass required to participate. They can be purchased HERE.

“I wanted to do something really special for the release of this album and what better way to celebrate than kicking up some dust with BG Nation on the trail,” shares Gilbert. “I’m so grateful to our sponsors and partners who have come aboard to make this event truly spectacular. With some of my songwriting buddies coming along to bring some Nashville-style fun to the woods, you can bet it’s going to be a hell of a time!”

Special guests for the writers round acoustic performance include Bobby Pinson, Taylor Phillips, Josh Phillips, Will Weatherly, Jake Mitchell, Cole Taylor and George Birge.

Polaris, Big Frig, Nine Line Apparel, Traeger Grills, Roush Performance and Brimstone® Recreation will sponsor the event, with onsite activations from participating sponsors.

Polaris will provide swag bags for the first 100 onsite attendees along with showcasing their newest models of off-road vehicles, while Roush Performance will offer onsite ride-a-longs in their Roush Bronco and Roush F-150. Traeger Grills will display their latest in grilling appliances, as Big Frig will have their rotomolded coolers and tumblers available for purchase. Founded and operated by Veterans, Nine Line Apparel will provide an exclusive event t-shirt with every ticket purchased, along with additional merchandise available for purchase.

So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) acts as the next chapter in Gilbert’s life as he co-wrote all 15 tracks on the project, including current chart-climbing single “Heaven By Then” with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill, giving the song perspective from three different generations of country music.

Kicking off this summer, Gilbert will join Nickelback for the Get Rollin’ Tour, performing across Canada and the U.S. with 35+ stops including dates Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE.