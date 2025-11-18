Drake White’s 2nd Annual “Benefit for the Brain” Lights Up Ryman with Heart and Healing

Drake White returned to the Ryman Auditorium last night for his second annual “Benefit for the Brain,” and what unfolded on that historic stage was more than a concert—it was an evening of resilience, purpose, and community. Knowing Drake’s journey makes nights like this feel even more powerful. After suffering a stroke in 2019 caused by arteriovenous malformation (AVM), White has turned his recovery into a mission. His commitment to mental health, traumatic brain injury awareness, and the power of perseverance continues to inspire fans well beyond the music.

That sense of inspiration filled the Ryman from the moment Drake stepped onstage. He performed with the fire and gratitude that have become hallmarks of his post-stroke comeback, greeting the crowd like family. Helping him bring the night to life were special guests Riley Green, Jon Pardi, and Kassi Ashton, each adding their own style and energy while celebrating the cause at the heart of the event.

Between songs, representatives from Creative Vets, CPI, and Make-A-Wish shared stories and messages that grounded the night in purpose. Their words were reminders of why this benefit exists—to lift up those facing invisible battles and to rally support for healing in all its forms.

One of the strongest themes of the night was the call to support research and legalization efforts for ibogaine, a naturally occurring psychedelic that has shown significant promise in treating drug dependency in other countries. Though ibogaine gained attention in the U.S. and Europe in the 1980s as a non-addictive treatment option, it remains a Schedule I substance under federal law. The message from the stage was clear: more research, more access, and more open conversation could change lives.

But the evening wasn’t done delivering unforgettable moments. The crowd erupted when the night’s surprise guest, Alabama’s Randy Owen, walked onto the Ryman stage. The room was instantly on its feet as he launched into “Mountain Music,” followed by a massive sing-along of “Dixie Land Delight.” It was one of those only-in-Nashville finales—joyful, nostalgic, and absolutely electric.

Drake White’s “Benefit for the Brain” continues to grow into one of the most heartfelt annual events in Nashville. It’s a celebration of music, healing, and hope—and last night, it was clear that Drake is not only creating meaningful change but doing it with a whole community behind him.

–Jerry Holthouse