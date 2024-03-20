Pilgrimage Festival’s 2024 Lineup Announced

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s 2024 lineup is here! Revealed today (3/20), Dave Matthews Band makes a much-anticipated return alongside Noah Kahan, Hozier and NEEDTOBREATHE to top the bill as the announced headliners for the annual festival. Revisiting The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 28-29 in its 10-year anniversary, tickets will go on sale tomorrow (3/21) at 10 a.m. CT here. GET TICKETS HERE!

The lineup for this year’s festival will feature a wide variety representative of all the culture at bay including acts like Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Lukas Nelson, The Brook & The Bluff, Allison Russell and Chance Peña on Saturday (9/28) and COIN, Stephen Sanchez, Better Than Ezra, Myles Smith, The Cadillac Three, and Sierra Hull on Sunday (9/29).

“We are beyond proud to present this amazing lineup of talented musicians for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s 10th anniversary. 2024 promises to deliver so much of what has made this late-September festival weekend special over the last nine years. We look forward to sharing another memorable event with everyone who ‘makes the Pilgrimage’ to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm,” said festival producers Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan in a statement.

Last year’s festival saw a SOLD-OUT show, and by the looks of Tuesday’s early bird ticket grab— which sold out in 30 minutes— 2024 is projected for the same fate. Going on sale tomorrow (3/21) morning at 10 a.m. CT, 2-Day GA passes, 2-Day VIP passes, Single Day GA passes, Single Day VIP passes and parking passes will all be available here. Tickets will be tiered with limited quantities available at each price level, so fans are encouraged to buy early to lock in the best price.

