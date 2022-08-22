Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny Top The Charts

Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny have taken their duet to the top of the Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio charts this week with their hit song, “At The End Of A Bar.” Found on Young’s Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition), “At The End Of A Bar” marks his 13th career No.1 single as an artist and his 11th No. 1 single as a songwriter and is the follow-up to his multi-platinum, multi-week No. 1, “Famous Friends” with Kane Brown. “At The End Of A Bar” is the 2nd No. 1 for Tenpenny as an artist and his 2nd No. 1 single as a songwriter.

Young, Tenpenny and Chris DeStefano wrote “At The End Of A Bar” in February 2021 during a Nashville snowstorm where most of the city was shut down. “It’s a true testament to never skip a day of work because you never know what you might write,” Young says. Produced by DeStefano and Young, he continues, “it’s also a hell of a lot of fun to sing, and Mitchell Tenpenny and I had entirely too much fun stacking vocals on this, so we had to make it a duet.”

On learning the No. 1 news, Young shared to Instagram: “Thanks to ALL OF YOU, ‘At The End Of A Bar’ is officially my 13th NUMBER 1! Pretty crazy to think that ‘Gettin’ You Home’ was my first number 1 in 2009 and I can’t believe my career has grown so much since then! Thanks for writing and singing this one with me @m10penny! (And you too @Chrisdestefano).”

“I’m just so excited to have a number one with this song. It’s a special song and a great story about how it was written. Even cooler to have it with some of my best buddies,” shares Tenpenny. “Chris has become one of my best friends, so to get to celebrate this together is special in itself. And I can’t express enough how amazing Chris DeStefano is. His talent and his energy in the room is unmatched. We’ve written some of my favorite songs together and I’m just honored to share a #1 with these incredible men.”