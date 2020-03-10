Chris Tomlin’s ‘Good Friday Nashville’ Concert Will Donate All Proceeds To Tornado Relief

Chris Tomlin has announced that his fourth-annual ‘Good Friday Nashville’ concert set for Friday, April 10, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena will now donate all proceeds to tornado relief for the preservation and restoration of Middle Tennessee. With the concert previously almost sold out, the event has opened seats 360-degrees around the arena to increase capacity to maximize the donation to the local area. Tickets available NOW at www.goodfridaynashville.com.

“Waking up Tuesday morning to witness the devasting effect the March 3 tornado had on my home state was heart breaking,” shared Chris. “Knowing that in just a month I would be at Bridgestone Arena for the annual ‘Good Friday Nashville’ event it was clear that this disaster needed to become the recipient of all of this year’s proceeds. My hope is that this night creates ripples of lasting impact, community, and love across Middle Tennessee.”

Chris’ previous three ‘Good Friday Nashville’ concerts (2017-2019) impacted Nashville and the state of Tennessee with proceeds going to Tennessee Kids Belong for the foster care and adoption crisis. Chris has committed to host the yearly concerts indefinitely, currently holding Bridgestone through 2024, as each event gives back to the community.

‘Good Friday Nashville’ is produced by Awakening Events and is presented by K-LOVE, Air1, The Fish and WAY-FM.