WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus

Singer/songwriter Jimmie Allen has unveiled the music video for his newly released single “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus (watch above.)

Directed by Dustin Haney, the video features Allen and Cyrus set against a backdrop of stark yet compelling visuals, reflecting on their former romance and dreaming of a world that transcends the constructs of space and time, perhaps bringing them back together once again…

The video premiered yesterday exclusively across various Viacom networks, including their Times Square billboard.

The release follows Allen landing his second career No. 1 single with “Make Me Want To” hitting No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, marking the first time in history that a black artist has launched their career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on Country radio. His first was his platinum selling “Best Shot” off his Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group debut album Mercury Lane.