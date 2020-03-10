Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus

WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus

Jerry Holthouse 11 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse Leave a comment 9 Views

Singer/songwriter Jimmie Allen has unveiled the music video for his newly released single “This Is Us” featuring Noah Cyrus (watch above.)

Directed by Dustin Haney, the video features Allen and Cyrus set against a backdrop of stark yet compelling visuals, reflecting on their former romance and dreaming of a world that transcends the constructs of space and time, perhaps bringing them back together once again…

The video premiered yesterday exclusively across various Viacom networks, including their Times Square billboard.

The release follows Allen landing his second career No. 1 single with “Make Me Want To” hitting No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts, marking the first time in history that a black artist has launched their career with two consecutive No. 1 singles on Country radio. His first was his platinum selling “Best Shot” off his Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group debut album Mercury Lane.

About Jerry Holthouse

Jerry Holthouse
Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Dan + Shay Held Bridgestone In The Palm Of Their Hands

It seems like Dan + Shay just got here, but they have definitely arrived. Yes, …

Powered and designed by Nashville.com
© Copyright 2003-2020
Castello Cities Internet Network, Inc.
Nashville.com is the Worldwide Brand for Nashville!