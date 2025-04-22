LISTEN: Ben Gallaher’s “Kinda Can’t Say No”

Stone Country Records,’ songwriter and guitarist Ben Gallaher today announced he will release a new five-track EP, Bullet, across all digital retail and streaming partners on May 9.

Bullet’s title and focus track is a rock ballad about being willing to lay down your life for the one you love. With high-wire electric guitar and dramatic drum-work in 6/8 time, Gallaher penned the do-or-die pledge alongside hit songwriters Chris August, Kelley Lovelace and Neil Thrasher.

“When you love someone, you’d do anything for them, no matter what,” says Gallaher. “You’d take a bullet for them, and that’s where the inspiration for that song came from. I wrote it for my wife, but now we have a baby boy and so it takes on a whole new meaning.”

Produced by Neil Thrasher and Patrick Thrasher, Bullet will be Gallaher’s second major release on Stone Country Records and the first since his 2023 debut album, Country in the House, which has helped his music catalogue surpass 27 million total audio streams.

Two advance tracks from Bullet – “Kinda Can’t Say No” and “Cuts Like a Knife” – are available now for streaming. “Kinda Can’t Say No” is a lust song for an irresistible woman a man can’t walk away from when he knows he should, while “Cuts Like a Knife” is a must-hear cover of Bryan Adams’ classic No. 1 hit, with Gallaher playing every guitar part on the track. The EP also features “Dirt Ones,” a road-trip anthem that reminds us to take the road less travelled, and “Mistakes,” a no-regrets rocker about how life’s wrong turns usually only make us stronger.

Gallaher’s online fan base has exploded in the past 18 months with his viral guitar riff “Stomp” generating over 36 million organic social views. The riff has also inspired more than 10,000 fan-created videos, earned praise from guitar heroes including Peter Frampton and helped Gallaher amass nearly 400,000 social media followers to date.

