Erin Kinsey Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut

RECORDS Nashville singer/songwriter Erin Kinsey made her Grand Ole Opry debut on April 23, 2022 to a packed house of family, friends, and fans. The rising star performed “Hate This Hometown” and current radio single, “Just Drive” from her recently released debut EP, 40 East.

“I don’t really have the words for this, and don’t know if I ever will. But thank you so much to the Grand Ole Opry for giving me a chance to share my music and my story on the biggest stage in country music,” shared Kinsey on socials. “The weight of that circle and the legends that have performed in it, is so real and I feel so honored to have been able to feel it. Can’t wait to show y’all all of the behind the scenes, but for now I’m still taking it alllll in. Thank you to everyone who spent their Saturday night freaking out with me… it meant the world.”

Written by Kinsey along with Michael August and Josh Ronen and produced by Ronen, “Just Drive” continues to connect with over 28 million streams and views to date and counting, landing her on many “Ones To Watch” lists for 2022. The song was sparked when she thought of combining country lyrics with the gritty sound of a pop/rock Paramore song. After sharing sneak peek video clips of the song on her socials, Kinsey garnered more than 7.2 million views on TikTok — and an incredible 62,500+ pre-saves prior to release.