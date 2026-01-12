WATCH: Tucker Wetmore’s “Brunette”

Tucker Wetmore’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. Fresh off his second straight No. 1 at Country radio, one of the genre’s fastest-rising stars is wasting no time heading into 2026. Wetmore’s new single “Brunette” officially impacts Country radio today, debuting as the No. 1 most-added song with an impressive 111 stations in its first week.

Already a fan favorite, “Brunette” has made quick work on the charts, landing at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 40 on Billboard Country Airplay, and No. 48 on the Mediabase chart. The track stands out as a breakout moment from Wetmore’s debut album, What Not To, and has already surpassed 150 million U.S. streams.

Sonically bright and lyrically self-aware, “Brunette” flips heartbreak into a playful confession as Wetmore swears off his old type once and for all. Driven by punchy guitars and his easy confidence, the song leans into the charm and quick wit that have helped set him apart.

Fans can also watch the song come to life in the official music video, (watch above) starring Bachelor Nation favorites Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei. Set against a tongue-in-cheek Wild West backdrop, the clip follows a cheeky manhunt sparked by a “WANTED: Alive – A Brunette” poster—ending with Wetmore realizing the answer has been right in front of him all along.

