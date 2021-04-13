Chris Stapleton At #1 With “Starting Over”

Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over” is #1 at country radio’s Mediabase Chart this week. The title track from his new album, “Starting Over” was written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson and is only his second chart-topping single as an artist following 2018’s “Broken Halos” (also written by Stapleton and Henderson).

This latest achievement comes ahead of this Sunday’s 56th ACM Awards where Stapleton leads nominees with six nominations in four categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over as both artist and producer) and Song of the Year (“Starting Over” as both artist and songwriter). Stapleton will also perform on the awards ceremony, which will broadcast from various venues in Nashville on CBS this Sunday, April 18 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations celebrate yet another monumental year for Stapleton following the release Starting Over, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart this past November. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb.