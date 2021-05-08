Chris Lane Releases “That’s What Mamas Are For” For Mother’s Day

Country star Chris Lane is sending up thanks with “That’s What Mamas Are For” out now, just ahead of Mother’s Day. With a gentle acoustic melody and a hook that wraps itself around your heart, Lane tributes a mother’s calling, coming from a soon-to-be dad.

Inspired by a conversation with his own mom, Lane penned “That’s What Mamas Are For” with Will Bundy, Rodney Clawson, and Ernest Keith Smith. Imparting wisdom and building integrity with an even hand – and lots of love – it’s a thank you to every mother out there, personalized for Lane’s.

“As a soon-to-be dad, this Mother’s Day more than ever, I’m just so grateful for my mom and the amazing momma my wife Lauren already is to our baby boy,” shares Lane. “This song is to celebrate all the mommas out there. We wouldn’t be who we are today without you.”

Directed by Caleb Donato and filmed in Nashville, TN, sweet footage captured through the eyes of a couple’s child growing up can be seen in the adjoining lyric video here.

Gearing up for first-time fatherhood, Lane and wife Lauren will welcome a baby boy this spring. Lane is set to bring his new music on the road beginning this summer, before teaming up with Kane Brown for THE WORLDWIDE BEAUTIFUL TOUR remaining stops in September.