My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Coming To Ascend

My Morning Jacket and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are joining forces for a co-headline tour. The “Eye To Eye Tour,” will see the two bands playing equal-length sets and swapping performance order with each show. The trek gets underway September 10 at Wilmington, NC’s Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park and makes a two night stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on 9/18 and 9/19. GET TICKETS HERE.

“We were lucky enough to see Nathaniel and some of the Night Sweats at Preservation Hall in New Orleans some years ago – our minds were blown, our hearts were opened, and we got swept up in the joy of it all,” said My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. “We are so happy to share the stage with these fine folks for a run full of peace, love, music, and fun!”

“We are long-time lovers of My Morning Jacket, and over the years have grown a close friendship,” shares Nathaniel Rateliff. “It’s so special to become friends with musicians and peers that you admire and we’re looking forward to bringing our love for each other on the road.”

My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and the non–profit REVERB are partnering on this co-headline tour to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program and fan Action Village at each show, the bands will be supporting REVERB’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

