Pictured L-R: John Knowles, c.g.p.; artist/comedian Ray Stevens; Russell Faxon, sculptor; Dave Pomeroy, President of the American Federation of Musicians Nashville Chapter; Linda Chambers, CEO, Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum; country music artist Steve Wariner, c.g.p. Photo by Jacquelyn Marushka)

Chet Atkins Bronze Statue Relocated From 5th & Union

Jerry Holthouse June 13, 2023 Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 0 Views

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum unveiled the beloved Chet Atkins bronze statue — recently displaced from its home of 23 years at the corner of 5th and Union, and the most photographed statue in Nashville — in a ceremony at the MHOF&M on Friday, June 9.

The ceremony was hosted by the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum’s CEO, Linda Chambers, and Steve Wariner, renowned country artist, legendary guitarist, c.g.p., GRAMMY Award winner, and Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee. Other special guests included Dave Pomeroy, President of the American Federation of Musicians Nashville Chapter; Russell Faxon, sculptor; John Knowles, c.g.p.; and Ray Stevens, singer, songwriter, producer, comedian, GRAMMY Award winner, and Musicians Hall of Fame Inductee.

