Gabby Barrett Most-Added At Country Radio

Warner Music Nashville’s MULTI-PLATINUM star Gabby Barrett marks her second time in the coveted most-added position at Country radio launching “Glory Days” with 77 first-week stations – the most first-week adds for a female artist in the genre in 14 months. Beginning the next chapter after a record-setting career launch and the start of her family, the new single soaks up a moment of simple perfection that mirrors her real life. Listen here and watch above.

“Oh my goodness, Country radio – I just love y’all,” shares Barrett. “This song’s simple message means so much to me and my family, and it brings me so much joy to know it’s really connecting with everyone.”

Having strong creative input with “Glory Days” as the first release off her sophomore album, Barrett co-wrote and co-produced the song. Writing alongside Emily Weisband, Seth Mosley, and James McNair, the lyrics lay out a humble world of family and faith – filled with quiet mornings, front porch swings, and pure gratitude for the little things – all delivered in emotional resolution by Barrett’s soaring vocal. Meanwhile, she approached this single as co-producer with Ross Copperman to give the song its propulsive, heart-thumping sound. After her breakout with the 7X PLATINUM #1 “I Hope,” 3X PLATINUM #1 “The Good Ones,” and PLATINUM “Pick Me Up,” these “Glory Days” truly are a time to remember.

Barrett is joining Kane Brown on select dates this summer.