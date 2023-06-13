Bonnaroo! Know Before you Go!

It’s almost time! Get prepared for the festival ahead and read over Bonnaroo’s tips for the weekend. You can also check out the Bonnaroo Welcome Guide, your destination for fest prep!

Fest Responsibly: The safety and security of all festival attendees is their number one priority . For tips or more details on the security measures in place at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, visit our safety information page .



Picking Up Tickets? The Bonnaroo Box Office is located at the Coffee County Central High School: 100 Red, Raider Dr, Manchester, TN 37355.



Box Office Hours :

Tuesday 6/13: 7AM – 9PM

Wednesday 6/14: 7AM – 9PM

Thursday 6/15: 7AM – 9PM

Friday 6/16: 7AM – 9PM

Saturday 6/17: 7AM – 9PM

Sunday 6/18: 7AM – 9PM

Campground Tollbooths: Campground Tolls will open at 8am each morning and close again each evening. Passholders must be in line by 8pm each day.



Allowed & Prohibited Items: Each person, their belongings, and their vehicle are subject to search upon entry. Please view this list to see what you can and cannot bring in specific to different areas of the festival. Note that the list is different in the campgrounds and Centeroo (generally speaking, you can bring many things into the campgrounds, but fewer items into Centeroo).

Wristband Activation: Once you activate your wristband, register for Cashless – it’s the easy way to purchase festival food, merch, and more with a tap of a wrist. As we continue to work toward being completely cashless on The Farm we wanted to remind you that although vendors will still be able to accept cash, change may not be available! We encourage you to register your wristband for cashless for the most convenient purchasing experience.



Getting Here: Bonnaroo takes place on the 700 acre Bonnaroo Farm- 1560 New Bushy Branch Rd, Manchester TN 37355 (but as you approach please listen to staff and signs instead of the GPS).



Open: The Campgrounds open at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, June 13. Vehicles will need to arrive in accordance with the day listed on their camping pass.



Close: All campgrounds close at 12:00 PM Noon on the Monday after the festival (June 19).



Daily Entry: All vehicles are required to have a planned entry day assigned to their pass (so we know when you plan to show up) – this is what we refer to as “daily entry” on certain passes. The daily entry system will cut down on wait times and get you to your spot ASAP! Learn more about daily entry here.



Map Out Your Weekend: Before arriving, check out the Official 2023 Map to see the stages, find places to dine, plan entrance and exit routes, plus more.

Recycle & Win: Support sustainability at Bonnaroo and return your cup for the chance to win exclusive prizes, like VIP Ticket upgrades, festival cash, and more. To get started, register your wristband with TURN and drop in your cups for a chance to win – if selected you’ll receive a text with details on how to redeem your reward at the phone number registered on your wristband.

