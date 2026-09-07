Chaz Mazzota Turns an Unlikely Nashville Coincidence Into “Running”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is from Nashville-based artist, songwriter, and producer Chaz Mazzota – who transforms a strange chapter from his romantic past into “Running“, the 21st release from his ambitious Mixed Messages project.

Some songs begin with heartbreak. Others begin with the kind of coincidence that is simply too strange—and too entertaining—not to write about.

For Nashville-based artist Chaz Mazzota, the inspiration behind “Running” arrived when he learned that multiple exes from entirely different periods of his life were moving to Nashville within the same month. The women did not know one another, and their decisions to relocate had no apparent connection. Still, the unusual timing gave Mazzota an irresistible idea.

“Obviously, Nashville is Music City and people move here all the time,” Mazzota says. “But the idea of, ‘What if they’re all running after me?’ was way more fun.”

That playful question became the foundation for Running, a song Mazzota co-wrote with Sarah Bitsuan and their friend Brooke during a Nashville songwriting camp. What started as an improbable real-life coincidence quickly developed into a lively creative collaboration—and a memorable addition to Mazzota’s growing catalog.

“Running” is the 21st song in Mazzota’s 24-track Mixed Messages release series, an expansive project unfolding throughout 2025 and 2026. The ambitious rollout reflects the independent artist’s commitment to consistently creating, experimenting and sharing new music directly with listeners.

Mazzota’s sound lives primarily in the pop world, while drawing elements from singer-songwriter storytelling, folk and hip-hop. That blend allows him to approach familiar subjects from unexpected angles, combining personal experiences with the kind of sharp, conversational concepts that can turn everyday situations into songs.

His creative work also extends well beyond his own releases. In addition to writing and performing, Mazzota produces music, creates video content and helps strengthen Nashville’s independent music community. He is the founder of Nashville Pop, a local artist collective focused on creating more opportunities for independent musicians to perform, collaborate and develop their work.

That community-minded approach has become an important part of Mazzota’s identity as an artist. Rather than waiting for traditional industry doors to open, he continues building his own—both for himself and for other Nashville creatives.

With “Running,” Mazzota takes a situation that could have felt awkward or unsettling and turns it into something imaginative, humorous and unmistakably personal. It is the kind of story that could only become more interesting in a city where relationships, unexpected arrivals and songwriting often intersect.

As Mixed Messages approaches the final stretch of its 24-song journey, “Running” offers another glimpse into the creative world Chaz Mazzota has been steadily building: independent, collaborative and always ready to find a song in the most unexpected places.

website: www.ChazMazzota.com



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