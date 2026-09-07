Dolly-Inspired 9to5K Takes Over Nashville’s Music Row

A sea of pink, rhinestones, butterflies, big hair and running shoes took over Nashville’s Music Row Saturday as Run Nash hosted the inaugural 9to5K Run & Walk, a Dolly-inspired celebration benefiting United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee.

The sold-out event brought together 1,600 registered runners and walkers from Nashville and beyond, including participants who traveled from as far away as London, England, for a distinctly Music City experience celebrating running, music, community and the larger-than-life spirit of Dolly Parton.

NASHVILLE’S FASTEST DOLLY FANS

When the race was over, Scott Jones of Nashville, originally from Australia, claimed the overall men’s title with a time of 18:08. Jill Dennes of Nashville took the overall women’s title, crossing the finish line in 18:39.

But the 9to5K was about much more than the clock.

“We’ve been planning this event for more than a year and wanted to create something that felt uniquely Nashville, fun, welcoming and a little over the top, while celebrating the spirit, joy and inspiration of Dolly Parton,” said Malain McCormick of Run Nash.

“Following Dolly’s passing, this event took on an even deeper meaning for all of us. To see it sell out in its first year with 1,600 registered participants was incredible. From serious runners chasing fast times to people showing up in rhinestones, pink, butterflies and big hair, it was a joyful celebration of everything Dolly represented and a meaningful way to support the Imagination Library legacy she created.”

MORE THAN A 5K

The 9to5K transformed Music Row into a Dolly-themed party on the run, featuring a 5K, 1-mile event, Dolly Dash kids run, Stiletto Dash, costume contest, themed photo opportunities and live entertainment.

The event also put a spotlight on Dolly’s legacy of giving. Proceeds benefited United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee, the local affiliate of the book-gifting program founded by Parton.

Participants could also make donations during registration to help provide age-appropriate books to children throughout Middle Tennessee, regardless of family income, while supporting programs designed to strengthen local families and communities.

THE 9TO5K RETURNS IN 2027

Following the overwhelming response to its first year, Run Nash has announced that the 9to5K will return to Nashville in 2027.

The date has not yet been announced, but if the inaugural event was any indication, Music Row can expect another healthy dose of Dolly, rhinestones, running shoes and plenty of Nashville-sized fun.

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