WATCH: The Band Perry Unleash Southern Gothic Swagger

The Band Perry are kicking off a bold new chapter with “Pistol,” a ferocious new anthem that turns flirtation gone wrong into a full-blown Southern Gothic showdown. (watch above)

The new era comes with major changes for the group. Kimberly Perry is now the sole original member of The Band Perry, joined by her husband, Johnny Costello, following the departures of her brothers Neil and Reid Perry.

Since making their explosive return earlier this year with “PSYCHOLOGICAL”—their first new music in nine years—The Band Perry have brought a darker, more fearless energy to their Country sound. “Pistol” takes that evolution even further, introducing the cinematic Southern Gothic world of their forthcoming album.

Written by Kimberly Perry alongside Jaren Johnston and Lauren Hungate, “Pistol” centers on a larger-than-life woman who wears her independence like a badge of honor. The song is packed with swagger and grit, as Kimberly faces down a wannabe cowboy who quickly discovers he may have picked the wrong woman to mess with.

From the opening verse:

“There’s still tags on his Stetson /

’Bout to shoot off my mouth /

Like a pearl Smith and Wesson”

Produced by Dann Huff, the track features contributions from four-time GRAMMY-winning fiddle player Stuart Duncan and acclaimed guitarist Ilya Toshinskiy. Huff delivers a blistering guitar solo at the bridge, matching Kimberly’s fiery vocal performance and bringing the song’s high-stakes showdown to a thrilling conclusion.

“Pistol” follows “You Lie (Forever Version),” the group’s revamped take on their PLATINUM-certified 2010 smash featuring breakout singer-songwriter Kaitlin Butts. Rolling Stone praised the collaboration, calling it a meeting of “two of country’s most magnetic performers.”

The new release continues a red-hot run of music that includes “PSYCHOLOGICAL,” “Buzzards” and the haunting “Kill It,” building anticipation for The Band Perry’s forthcoming album.

THE PSYCHO RODEO TOUR

The Band Perry are currently bringing their new sound to stages across North America on the Psycho Rodeo Tour, their headline run that launched in February.

The tour continues with Hoedown Hill Music Festival in Windsor, Colorado, on September 19, followed by Rock The South in Decatur, Alabama, on October 2.

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