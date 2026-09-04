Owen Riegling Reveals Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album

Country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling is adding another chapter to his breakout year with the announcement of In The Feeling Deluxe, arriving November 13 via Big Loud Records / Universal Music Canada.

The six-track deluxe edition expands Riegling’s sophomore album with new songs and special interludes that were previously exclusive to physical products. For the first time, those interludes will also be available digitally.

Along with the announcement, Riegling has released a new single, “Me Without My Hometown,” a deeply personal reflection on leaving home and discovering that the people, places and experiences that shaped you never really leave. (listen above)

Written by Riegling, the song offers a more mature perspective on the same roots explored in his Double Platinum-certified breakout hit “Old Dirt Roads.” If “Old Dirt Roads” introduced listeners to where Riegling came from, “Me Without My Hometown” feels like its older, wiser sibling.

“I thought leaving home would help me find myself,” Riegling shares. “Instead, it showed me that who I was back there is who I’ll always be.”

The new single follows this summer’s “Men Into Boys” and arrives after “Love Hate Love,” which climbed to No. 2 at Canadian Country radio.

A BREAKOUT YEAR

Riegling released In The Feeling in April, earning a spot on NPR’s Best Country Albums list. Just days later, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, marking another milestone in his rapidly growing career.

He was also named to Rolling Stone Canada’s Future of Music list, recognizing artists helping shape where music is headed next.

Now, In The Feeling Deluxe takes the story even further, adding six tracks and bringing the album’s previously physical-only interludes to streaming services for the first time.

With more than 209 million global streams, Riegling is also heading into the 2026 CCMA Awards with four nominations, including Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice and Male Artist of the Year.

Riegling will perform during the 2026 CCMA Awards broadcast, airing September 19 on CTV and streaming on Crave.

OWEN RIEGLING HITS THE ROAD

Riegling will hit the road this month ahead of his extensive In The Feeling North American Tour, with the U.S. leg kicking off September 24 in Nashville. He’ll also join Parker McCollum for select dates this month.

With In The Feeling Deluxe on the way and a growing list of milestones behind him, Owen Riegling continues to prove that sometimes the best way to find yourself is to remember exactly where you came from.

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