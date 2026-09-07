Taylor Swift Returns To No. 1 At Country Radio

Taylor Swift is back on top of Country radio. The global superstar’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” has reached No. 1 at Country radio, marking Swift’s 14th career Country radio No. 1 and her 13th as a solo artist. The milestone comes 13 years after her last Country radio chart-topper and nearly two decades after she first arrived in Nashville as one of Country music’s most promising young singer-songwriters.

The song has already made a massive impact beyond Country radio, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent its first two weeks at the top and has remained in the Top 5 ever since.

Written and produced by Swift and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, “I Knew It, I Knew You” was released June 5 as an original song written for Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Inspired by beloved Toy Story character Jessie, the song also marked a return to Swift’s Nashville roots, pairing the storytelling and organic instrumentation of her earliest Country recordings with the songwriting perspective that has fueled her record-breaking career.

Released by Walt Disney Records in association with Republic Records, the song was promoted to Country radio by MCA, ultimately reaching the top spot this week.

Critics immediately embraced the track, with The Guardian praising its “handcrafted care and the rootsy soul of her country origins.” The Telegraph called it “guaranteed to be a global hit this summer,” while ELLE described the song as “an emotionally moving track.”

Swift’s return to Country has resonated far beyond the United States. “I Knew It, I Knew You” has topped singles charts in the U.K., Canada, Australia and Germany, including two weeks at No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. It also reached No. 1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and in Germany.

The song has made an equally impressive impact on radio, spending eight consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the U.K., five weeks in New Zealand, three consecutive weeks in Germany, three non-consecutive weeks in Australia and two weeks in Ireland.

It has also topped Country radio in Australia for five weeks and Canada for one week, while reaching No. 1 on Canada’s AC chart for two weeks. In the U.S., the song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, further cementing Swift’s remarkable return to the format where her career began.

Nearly 20 years after Taylor Swift introduced the then-young Nashville singer-songwriter to the world, the 14-time GRAMMY Award winner is once again sitting at the top of the Country charts.