Lainey Wilson Returns To Host 60th Annual CMA Awards

Country Music’s Biggest Night is bringing back one of its favorite hosts.

12-time CMA Award winner Lainey Wilson will return to host “The 60th Annual CMA Awards,” marking her third consecutive year in the role and her second straight year as the show’s solo host.

The news was revealed live on ESPN’s “College GameDay” during the program’s milestone 500th road show from Louisiana State University in Wilson’s home state. Now, she’ll head back to Nashville to lead one of the biggest nights in Country music history as the CMA Awards celebrate 60 years of honoring the artists, songwriters, musicians and industry professionals who have shaped the genre.

“The 60th Annual CMA Awards” will broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, with the show available to stream the following day on Hulu.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary,” Wilson says. “I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special. Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

THE ROAD TO THE 60TH CMA AWARDS

The CMA Awards nominees and winners are selected by more than 7,000 professional voting members of the Country Music Association, representing virtually every corner of the Country music industry.

That peer-voted process gives the CMA Awards a special distinction, recognizing the creativity, talent and dedication of the people working across the genre.

The first big milestone on the road to Country Music’s Biggest Night arrives Thursday, September 10, when the CMA reveals the nominees for the 60th annual ceremony.

Fans can catch the announcement first on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” followed by a livestream on the CMA’s official YouTube channel.

With Lainey Wilson back at the helm and 60 years of CMA Awards history to celebrate, November’s ceremony is shaping up to be a very special night in Music City.

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