Chase Rice Giving Back To His Band And Crew

Chase Rice, with the help of Jack Daniel’s, have put together a live stream series through the end of this year to help support Rice’s band and crew.

“Live From Twin Eagles Creek Farm,” named for Rice’s property outside Nashville where the concerts will take place, is set to feature three consecutive Sunday nights of live music with various arrangements, both musically and visually:

Sunday, November 29: Acoustic from Sleepy Hollow Road

Sunday, December 6: Stripped Acoustic from Lankford Lake

Sunday, December 13: Full Band from the Tobacco Barn

“I’ve been blessed to have the same band and crew by my side for several years,” notes Rice. “Like it has been for so many people in the music industry and around the world, this year has been a financial burden on them. It’s important to me to continue to support my road family – just like they’ve always supported me. I couldn’t think of a better way to do that than to put on some shows live from home and to maybe even share some new music while we’re at it!”

Tickets are priced at $10 per show or $20 for a pass to view all three live streams and are on sale now at www.ChaseRice.com.

Rice and Jack Daniel’s previously partnered at the onset of the pandemic to raise more than $15,000 for the Sweet Relief Musicians’ COVID-19 Fund, which provided immediate assistance with medical expenses, lodging, and other vital living expenses to those in the music industry impacted due to sickness or loss of work.

They have also partnered in years past to give back in other ways, including a private concert at the Tennessee distillery recognizing the nearly 70 percent of firefighters who volunteer their service, which was highlighted by a $75,000 donation to the National Volunteer Fire Council, as well as a flyaway trip for Rice’s most loyal fans to thank them for their role in the chart-topping success of his Double-Platinum smash hit “Eyes On You.”