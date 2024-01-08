Chase McDaniel Signs With Hang Your Hat Music

Hang Your Hat Music, a creative joint venture with Concord Music Publishing founded by two-time ACM Songwriter of the Year, Hillary Lindsey, is pleased to announce the signing of rising country songwriter Chase McDaniel. The worldwide publishing deal, effective immediately, will include McDaniel’s full catalog and all future works.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to work with such great creative teams,” said Chase McDaniel. “I’m super grateful to Hillary, Jake and Emily for taking a chance on me. Looking forward to the next chapter!”

Originally from Roanoke, Virginia, Chase McDaniel moved to Nashville to pursue a career in songwriting after receiving a degree in finance at Virginia Tech. He has quickly proven himself as a capable rising talent, with cuts on songs by Logan Crosby, Reid Haughton, Emily Ann Roberts, fellow Concord signee Clayton Mullen and more. McDaniel continues to hone his craft, and his fresh ideas and strong toplining caught the eye of Hang Your Hat Music’s Executive Vice President Jake Gear, who brought him on board.

“Hang Your Hat is so thrilled to welcome Chase to the roster,” said Jake Gear. “He’s established a network of close writer/artist collaborators based on his songcraft as a topliner. He’s a well of ideas with incredible work ethic and ability to craft a memorable melody and lyric that’s feels fresh – all which makes him a valuable addition to any room. We’re excited to get to work!”

McDaniel joins the current roster of Cary Barlowe, Ben Chapman, Chris La Corte, and Meg McRee. Chris La Corte recently achieved his fourth Top 15 single at Country radio with “Creek Will Rise” by Conner Smith and had cuts with major Country artists including on Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBrdye, Tyler Hubbard, Darius Rucker, Hailey Whitters, Brett Young, Cole Swindell and more. Songwriter and artist Meg McRee was named in Nashville Briefing’s “Songwriters You Need To Know,” and nominated for AIMP Nashville’s Rising Artist-Writer of The Year and Ben Chapman is currently on a National tour and recently made his debut at the iconic Grand Ole Opry. Hang Your Hat’s founder, Hillary Lindsey was announced as a nominee for the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony which recognizes the work and lives of legendary composers and lyricists.

“Concord couldn’t be prouder to partner yet again with Hang Your Hat and to work with Chase,” said Brad Kennard, SVP A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “He’s a focused and determined craftsman, who represents the best of Nashville’s next generation of hit-makers.”