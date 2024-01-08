Zach Top Most Added At Country Radio

Jerry Holthouse January 8, 2024

Leo33’s rising country star Zach Top earns the No.1 most added song at country radio this week with his debut single, “Sounds Like The Radio.” (listen above)

Accompanying the single announcement today, Zach also revealed that his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, is set for release on April 5. Zach co-wrote every song on the album to help further his personal connection with fans. Renowned producer and songwriter Carson Chamberlain collaborated with Zach to bring the album to life as sole producer on the project.

“Creating Cold Beer & Country Music has been an incredible journey,” shares Zach. “This album is a labor of love, a reflection of my roots, and a celebration of the timeless spirit of country music.”

Zach’s upbringing on a ranch listening to classic country songs laid the foundation for his artistic passion. Fans can catch Zach on the road this year with CMA Award Winners Brothers Osborne as well as Lainey Wilson on their respective tours.

