LISTEN: Greta Van Fleet’s “The Falling Sky”

Nashville based Greta Van Fleet is sharing their new track “The Falling Sky.” (listen above) “An unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track,” explains guitarist Jake Kiszka. “In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe.”

“The Falling Sky” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The new track follows the release of “Meeting The Master,” “Sacred The Thread” and “Farewell For Now;” Consequence hails “‘Farewell for Now’ shows Greta Van Fleet’s softer side in a very retro-sounding ballad.” Of “Meeting The Master,” Uproxx notes that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

Next month the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. (GET TICKETS HERE) The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb . Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”