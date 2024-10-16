WATCH: Russell Dickerson’s “Bones”

Russell Dickerson’s music video for “Bones,” just premiered on the Paramount billboard in New York City’s Times Square. (Watch above)

Directed by Daniella Mason, the music video for “Bones” beautifully portrays a young couple in a timeless and inspiring love story. Billboard describes it as a “gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion.” The video follows Russell Dickerson as he captures significant moments in their journey, highlighting local spots in Nashville—from the arcade where they got engaged to the church where he performed “Bones” on their wedding day. It illustrates the couple’s enduring love, with a can’t miss ending.

The latest milestone follows the release of Bones The EP, a five-track collection that pays tribute to the people and relationships that have shaped Dickerson into the country star he is today, plus the announcement of Round 1 of his knockout RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 kicking off this spring in Nashville. GET TICKETS HERE!

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!