Nashville Pick: Carrie Fitz Brings Pop-Rock Energy to “Stupid Boy”

NASHVILLE – This week’s Nashville Pick is Carrie Fitz and her song “Stupid Boy,” an upbeat, catchy pop-rock track with a heavier story beneath its surface. Exploring toxic relationships and the manipulation that can happen when no one else is around, the song captures the pain and frustration of watching someone fall into a harmful relationship. Its emotional intensity and anger give the subject matter weight, while its infectious energy keeps the message moving. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Avril Lavigne and Olivia Rodrigo, “Stupid Boy” introduces a young songwriter willing to tackle difficult emotions with directness and attitude.

At just 17 years old, Fitz is already beginning to establish her own voice as a pop and rock singer-songwriter. Hailing from Tramore in County Waterford, Ireland, she writes from the world around her, drawing inspiration from personal experiences, everyday life and the emotions that connect people regardless of where they come from. Her music blends the energy of rock with the storytelling, memorable hooks and melodic sensibility of pop, resulting in songs that feel youthful and immediate while remaining honest, relatable and heartfelt. That combination comes into focus on “Stupid Boy,” where an accessible melody carries a story about the darker side of relationships.

Fitz’s previously released originals include “Time,” “Find Yourself in a Word” and “NOPE!,” available across major streaming platforms. Together, these songs offer an early look at an artist developing her identity, moving between pop melody and rock influence while keeping her own perspective at the center of her writing. “Stupid Boy” builds on that introduction with a forceful emotional statement, giving listeners another glimpse of the subjects and sounds she wants to explore.

Her music has also begun moving beyond the studio and onto festival stages. Fitz’s recent live schedule has included appearances at Kaleidoscope Festival, Heatwave Festival and Spraoi Festival, giving her opportunities to bring her original material to larger audiences and continue developing as a performer. That growing momentum has brought regional recognition as well, including playlist exposure through The Waterford Playlist: Song of the Week. For an artist still at the beginning of her career, those releases and performances are helping her build experience and reach new listeners.

With “Stupid Boy,” Carrie Fitz gives Nashville.com listeners a compelling introduction to her blend of pop accessibility, rock energy and emotionally direct songwriting. The track pairs a catchy sound with a difficult subject, showing how a song can invite listeners in while giving them something more substantial to consider. As she continues writing, recording and taking the stage, this young Irish artist is giving music fans plenty of reason to pay attention.

Socia media: Carrie Fitz Official: TikTok, Instagram, X, Facebook | Linktree

Bookings and inquiries Email Carriefitz999@icloud.com

WEBSITE: CARRIE FRITZ

There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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