LISTEN: HARDY Releases Four New Songs

HARDY is back with four new songs, expanding on the musical territory explored in his ambitious eight-minute release, “Man In The Box.” The new four-song collection, SIDES, showcases the GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Award-winning songwriter and artist moving across four distinct musical styles.

From stripped-down singer-songwriter acoustics and soul-inspired swagger to hard-charging country and grunge-influenced rock, SIDES highlights the musical range that has made HARDY one of Nashville’s most recognizable and versatile artists.

The collection follows “Man In The Box,” an eight-minute musical journey that blends the different influences shaping HARDY’s sound. The track has drawn attention for its unconventional structure and willingness to move beyond the boundaries of a traditional country single. Holler called it “a song with chapters,” while Whiskey Riff described it as “one of the most unique, ambitious songs of the year.”

Listen to Tommy Made The News above.

The new release also arrives during a milestone stretch for HARDY. Before the first of two sold-out headlining shows at Nashville’s newest venue, The Truth, he was surprised with a Pandora Billionaire plaque recognizing more than one billion streams on the platform. Fans can hear his music on Pandora’s Country Billionaires Radio.

HARDY wraps his 2026 touring schedule with the second night of HARDY Halloween before appearing on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash in December.

Looking ahead to 2027, HARDY is scheduled to headline festivals including The Country Fest, Hoofbeat and Country Concert, with additional appearances planned for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa and Stagecoach.