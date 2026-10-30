Kid Sistr Brings Its High-Energy Indie Rock To Brooklyn Bowl

Los Angeles-based indie rock trio Kid Sistr is heading to Nashville, joining The Wrecks for a stop on the band’s Finally: OUTSIDE Tour at Brooklyn Bowl on Tuesday, November 10. The show will also feature Worry Club, bringing a full night of alternative rock to one of Nashville’s favorite live music rooms.

Originally formed as a garage band, Kid Sistr has developed a sound that blends guitar-driven alternative rock, pop-punk energy and catchy hooks with plenty of attitude. The trio features Sabel Englert on guitar and vocals, Becca Webster on drums and vocals, and Sara Keden on bass and vocals. Though now based in Los Angeles, all three members are originally from New York.

Kid Sistr released its five-track EP, American Teenage Prophecy, in May via Giant Music. Co-produced with Suzy Shinn, whose credits include Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Dua Lipa, the collection explores queer girlhood, romance, angst and rebellion through a mix of sharp songwriting, infectious melodies and the band’s unmistakable sense of humor.

The group has continued building momentum with its latest single, “Accelerator,” released in October alongside a high-speed music video directed by Jamal Dadau. The track delivers energetic verses, a catchy chorus and plenty of the irreverent personality that has become part of Kid Sistr’s appeal. The video follows the band through a chaotic crime spree, complete with a liquor store robbery, a car wash stop and an encounter with law enforcement.

With its mix of big guitar hooks, punk attitude, pop sensibility and unfiltered storytelling, Kid Sistr is a band worth catching on the rise. The November 10 date gives Nashville audiences an opportunity to discover the trio while sharing the bill with The Wrecks.