LISTEN: The Castellows Release “Mr. Right” And “Closer Still”

Neo-traditional country sister trio The Castellows are kicking off a new chapter with the release of two new songs, “Mr. Right” and “Closer Still.” The Georgia natives showcase two different sides of their sound, pairing heartfelt storytelling with the three-part harmonies that have become their signature.

Produced by acclaimed, award-winning producer Frank Liddell, “Mr. Right” is a moving-on ballad that explores the emotions of leaving the wrong relationship behind. In contrast, “Closer Still” takes a more traditional country approach, delivering a soul-stirring, hymnal feel that highlights the sisters’ vocal blend and songwriting.

Together, the songs offer a glimpse of the versatility and emotional depth The Castellows are bringing to their next chapter, as they prepare for the release of their debut full-length album.

The new music follows a busy stretch for the trio, which recently wrapped its headline 2026 World Tour and joined Luke Combs on his international My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. With four well-received EPs already behind them, The Castellows have steadily built an audience through their traditional country influences, close harmonies and fresh perspective.

This winter, the sisters will take the stage at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, Idaho, on December 27 and 28. The performances will benefit Project Big Wood, an environmental advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the Big Wood River watershed.

With new music arriving and a debut album on the horizon, The Castellows continue to establish themselves as one of country music’s rising acts.