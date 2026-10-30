Shenandoah Celebrates 40 Years At The Ryman Auditorium

Shenandoah marked a major milestone in its 40th anniversary celebration Wednesday night, October 28, performing to a sold-out crowd at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The concert was the multi-platinum-selling country group’s first-ever headlining appearance at the iconic venue.

The evening featured special guests Jamey Johnson, Alexandra Kay, Mae Estes and Adam Sanders, joining Shenandoah for a celebration of the songs and legacy that have made the band a country music favorite for four decades.

The milestone night included another special moment when the group’s management surprised the band with 2x Platinum plaques recognizing sales of its signature hit, “Two Dozen Roses.”

Since emerging in the late 1980s, Shenandoah has earned 13 No. 1 singles and built a catalog of enduring country hits, including “Church on Cumberland Road,” “Sunday in the South,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “Next to You, Next to Me,” “The Moon Over Georgia,” “Ghost in This House” and “I Want to Be Loved Like That.”

Known for its unmistakable harmonies and heartfelt storytelling, Shenandoah has remained a fixture in country music through changing eras and generations of fans.

The sold-out Ryman performance was a fitting stop in the band’s 40th anniversary celebration, bringing its music to one of Nashville’s most historic stages for a night honoring four decades of songs, memories and milestones.