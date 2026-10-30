Night Ranger Brings Four Decades Of Arena Rock Nashville

Rock legends Night Ranger are bringing their signature blend of melodic hard rock to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on November 22. With more than four decades on the road, the multi-platinum band continues to deliver the big hooks, soaring harmonies and powerful musicianship that helped define the sound of American arena rock.

Fans can expect a night packed with familiar favorites, including “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” Known for their electrifying live shows and dynamic twin-guitar attack, Night Ranger has built a reputation as one of rock’s most enduring touring acts.

Emerging from the California rock scene in the early 1980s, Night Ranger quickly became a radio and arena staple. Their catalog has continued to connect with generations of fans, keeping the band’s signature sound alive on stages around the world.

The Nashville performance also comes as Night Ranger prepares to release a new Best Of collection on August 28 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album features newly remixed and remastered versions of classic hits, along with standout tracks from the band’s output over the past two decades.

From the opening guitar riffs to the singalong choruses, Night Ranger’s November 22 performance at the Ryman promises an evening celebrating the songs that made the band a staple of classic rock.