Carly Pearce’s “We Don’t Fight Anymore” Gets 95 First Week Adds

GRAMMY, CMA and ACM-Award winning singer songwriter Carly Pearce continues to flourish into her next musical chapter, with her new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton officially impacting Country radio on June 20 and earning an impressive 95 first-week total station adds – Pearce’s biggest add date of her career thus far. (listen above)

Reacting to the achievement, Pearce shared on Instagram: “Country radio, you’ve always allowed me to be unapologetically me. Thank you for this, I’m so grateful & honestly blown away.”

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – released June 16 via Big Machine Records – also received widespread support across streaming and industry partners, including key playlists and playlist covers across Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube and more.

Written by Pearce alongside frequent collaborator Shane McAnally and Pete Good, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” marks Pearce’s debut as a co-producer as it was produced by McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Pearce. The first new music since her critically acclaimed third studio album 29: Written In Stone, the single unlocks Pearce’s next chapter and is an authentic display of her musical sensibilities as she leans into her sound and cements her place as a transcendent storyteller.