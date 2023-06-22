Bill Pursell Remembered At 3rd & Lindsley

Music venue 3rd & Lindsley celebrated a musical tribute for the late composer, arranger, pianist, and Belmont University’s 37-year Professor of Music, Dr. William Pursell (Bill), with a grand performance on June 15 to a full house. Vocalist Laura Pursell, the Nashville All-Stars and the Nashville Recording Orchestra conducted by Steve Mauldin performed many of Bill Pursell’s iconic arrangements and songs that he performed on recordings during his 50-year musical career with iconic artists such as Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Dan Fogelberg, Chet Atkins and more along with some of his last original works. Country Music Hall of Fame musician and longtime friend of Bill’s, Charlie McCoy opened the evening with a spirited and harmonica-filled set and guest vocalist Julia Holland stepped in for one song from Bill’s Millenium LP. An A-list of musicians onstage was comprised of guitarists Tom Hemby and Pat Bergeson, bassist Jim Ferguson, drummer Bob Mater and pianist Jason Coleman.

An album of the songs was in the process of being recorded by Bill and Laura but unfortunately Bill passed from Covid -19 in September of 2020.

“It was my dad’s dream to finish this very personal album. He wasn’t able to do it in his lifetime, and I’m so grateful to Netcom Music for allowing me to complete it,” says Laura Pursell.

“We are very proud and excited at Netcom Music to release our newest album, Lost in Time. This collection of songs contains the last work of my brother, Bill Pursell, and the brilliance of his arrangements of this music truly embody his spirit and musical genius. We know you will love it!” stated Raymond Clawson, owner of Netcom Music.

Bill Pursell had worked as a session pianist, composer and/or arranger through the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and beyond for the following artists: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Boots Randolph, Chet Atkins, Marty Robbins, Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, Johnny Paycheck, Joan Baez, Scotty Moore, J.J. Cale, Dan Fogelberg, Bob Dylan, Burl Ives, Eddy Arnold, James Galway, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Ray Price, Bobby Vinton, Charlie Pride, Buddy Emmons, Lefty Frizzell, Brenda Lee, Charlie McCoy and more.