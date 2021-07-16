Carly Pearce Will Host ACM Honors

Carly Pearce is putting her hosting hat on as she takes the reigns. “I am humbled and honored to be hosting the 14th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors ceremony for the first time this August… Winning two ACM awards this year was a dream come true, and I cannot wait to celebrate my fellow artists and industry members as that dream is recognized for them as well,” said Carly.

Additionally, fan-favorite artists confirmed today to take the stage as performers at the August 25th Ryman Auditorium show include: Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, Sara Evans, HARDY, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, RaeLynn, and Lee Ann Womack, with even more talent to be announced in the coming weeks!

This jampacked lineup joins the already star-studded list of honorees being feted that night, including Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Toby Keith, Loretta Lynn, and Rascal Flatts, as well as the studio recording and industry awards winners from recent ACM Awards.

The Academy of Country Music™ Honors, with presenting partner City National Bank and partners 1000 Stories Wine and Prevost, is set to be an unforgettable night, with incredible moments and once-in a-lifetime tribute performances you don’t want to miss. Get tickets here.