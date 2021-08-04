Carly Pearce Inducted As Newest Member Of Grand Ole Opry

CMA and double ACM Award winner Carly Pearce was officially inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry this evening by Opry member Trisha Yearwood.The show will air on Circle Television on Saturday, August 14.

During the show, Carly was introduced on stage by Opry member Jeannie Seely who shared, “Carly has all the obvious wonderful traits, but she has that one extra thing, determination. She has the sincerest dedication and strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known in my life. And she never strayed from her path of wanting to be a member of the Opry.” Carly then performed “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” followed by a duet with Trisha on “How Do I Live.”

Trisha then had the honors, her first-time ever, to induct Carly saying, “This is a very special place, and when you are invited it’s an invitation to the family. So, with much pride and joy, Carly you are now an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

After composing herself for a moment, Carly said, “What makes this family something special to be a part of is you can have hit records and sell out shows, but all of that can fade and this is something I will have forever. It’s a stage to sing on, a circle to stand in and a forever family. This is super special to me. All I ever wanted to do was sing country music. This isn’t another accolade or feather in my cap but a promise that I will do my due diligence to make sure the circle is never broken.”

Carly then performed “Dear Miss Loretta,” an acknowledgement she wrote to one of her profound influences and debuted on the Opry stage. Expressing a true understanding versus a deep appreciation for Lynn’s pain and life in song, she enlisted fellow Kentuckian Patty Loveless for a doleful pairing that spans three generations and will be featured on her upcoming album 29: Written in Stone (preorder HERE). If the original EP was created in the spur of a whirlwind moment, the full-blown album out September 17 via Big Machine Records is a measured consideration of real life on the brink of adulthood. These 15 songs – the original seven, plus eight more – trace the arc of realizing, accepting, and moving on wiser for the experience with straightforward emotions and classic sounds that have rapidly defined one of the genre’s most important voices.

The night culminated with Carly, Trisha and Jeannie blending three generations of traditional Country harmonies on the Kitty Wells classic “Making Believe.”

During a press conference earlier in the evening, Big Machine Label Group President/CEO Scott Borchetta and RIAA Vice President, Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprised Carly with a plaque commemorating 2X PLATINUM certification for “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” As she sang the chart-topper solo for the Opry crowd, duet partner Lee Brice was also presented the honor at the Ryman Auditorium.

Carly, who has performed on the Opry more than 85 times, was completely astounded when Opry member Dolly Parton extended the membership invitation in June. Led to believe she was filming a promotional video for Dollywood, where Carly performed as a teenager, Parton interrupted the taping to deliver the good news. Watch it HERE.

Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to pursue her childhood dream has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression and is confident in what she wants to say. She arrived with the PLATINUM-certified #1 “Every Little Thing” as “I Hope You’re Happy Now” followed the same trajectory while GOLD-certified “Next Girl” climbs into Top 15.