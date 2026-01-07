LISTEN: Luke Combs’ “Sleepless in a Hotel Room”

Luke Combs is set to usher in a new chapter with the release of his upcoming album, The Way I Am, arriving March 20 via Sony Music Nashville. The 22-track project is already generating buzz, with its latest preview, “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” available now. The track was penned by Combs alongside Randy Montana and Jonathan Singleton.

“It’s been a long road getting this record finished, but I couldn’t be prouder of it,” Combs shared. “I’ve loved ‘Sleepless in a Hotel Room’ for a long time, and seeing how excited fans are about it has been really special.”

Produced by Combs, Singleton, and Chip Matthews, The Way I Am further solidifies Combs’ place as one of country music’s most compelling voices. The album blends his trademark storytelling and powerhouse vocals with moments of vulnerability and arena-ready energy. Featuring previously released favorites like “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away,” and “Back in the Saddle,” the record pulls back the curtain on Combs’ life beyond the spotlight—navigating family, career pressures, self-doubt, and the clarity that comes with perspective. A full track listing will be revealed in the coming weeks.

To celebrate the new music, Combs will launch his expansive My Kinda Saturday Night Tour this spring, headlining sold-out stadiums across the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Highlights include three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, multiple shows at Edinburgh’s Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Ireland’s Slane Castle, two nights at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, and stops at iconic venues such as Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Paris’ Accor Arena, and Sweden’s Ullevi.

The release adds another milestone to Combs’ already historic career. Last year, he became the first country artist to headline both Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, while also topping bills at Austin City Limits, Newport Folk Festival, and New Orleans JazzFest. He has set multiple streaming and radio records, including becoming the first country artist with two songs surpassing one billion streams on Spotify, earning four RIAA Diamond-certified singles, and extending his record for the most consecutive No. 1 songs at country radio with his 20th chart-topper, “Back in the Saddle.”

