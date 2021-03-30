Brett Young Scores His 7th #1 With Lady

Brett Young continues to rack up accolades as his single “Lady” (BMLG Records) claims the No. 1 spot at Country radio this week, summiting both Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay Charts. Marking his seventh back-to-back chart-topper. Young is only one of four artists in the modern era to have their first seven singles go No. 1 on Country Aircheck/Mediabase.

“There aren’t many words to describe how this one feels… I’m still wrapping my head around seven in a row, then for it to be on a song like ‘Lady,’ is so incredibly special,” Young said. “I’m forever grateful to the fans, radio and all of our partners for embracing it like they have, making it a soundtrack to their lives and sharing their own stories back with me. Thank you all and can’t wait to share what’s next!”

Young’s GOLD-certified TICKET TO L.A. (BMLG Records), debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release. His sophomore effort follows a PLATINUM self-titled debut, which dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and contributed to over 5 billion streams globally. He was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards.

