Breland Makes His Opry Debut

Breland received a warm Grand Ole Opry welcome with a standing ovation for his debut Friday night (11/5). After his introduction by WSM’s Charlie Mattos, he burst onto the stage to share his story through fan-favorite “Cross Country” and breakout hit “My Truck.”

Breland shared on socials following this special night, “I had my Opry debut yesterday and got a standing ovation!!! Wow. Sharing my version of Country music in the home of Country music and having it received this way… I’m just so grateful.”

Adding to his list of firsts, Breland will perform on The 55th Annual CMA Awards with Dierks Bentley and Hardy for their chart-rising collaboration “Beers On Me.” Tune in this Wednesday (11/10) at 7pm CT on ABC to watch.

Next up, Breland will appear at Deana Carter’s 25th anniversary celebration for her 5X Platinum debut DID I SHAVE MY LEGS FOR THIS to be held at the Ryman Auditorium on November 18. Performing on this iconic stage for the first time, the invite was sparked by his cover of Carter’s classic “Strawberry Wine” as part of a recent Spotify’s Singles campaign.