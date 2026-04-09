BRELAND & Friends Helps Raise Over $600K For Charity

The 5th annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert returned to the Ryman Auditorium, bringing together a genre-spanning, star-studded lineup for an unforgettable evening in support of Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth. Headlined and curated by BRELAND, the event once again proved why it’s become one of the most meaningful nights on Nashville’s calendar.

This year’s lineup featured an impressive mix of talent including Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Durand Bernarr, Kaitlin Butts, Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, K. Michelle, Pink Sweat$, and Walker Hayes, along with late additions Austin Mahone, Lanie Gardner, HARDY, and Tony Evans Jr.. The packed house was also treated to a surprise appearance from Lauren Alaina, adding even more excitement to the already stacked bill.

Beyond the performances, the night carried a powerful purpose—raising funds for the Oasis Center. With this year’s success, the event has now generated more than $600,000 over the past five years, directly benefiting at-risk youth across Middle Tennessee.

From the opening moments to the final note, the show delivered a dynamic blend of high-energy performances and heartfelt collaborations. BRELAND set the tone early, kicking off his set with an intro inspired by 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” before launching into fan favorites like “My Truck” and “Praise The Lord.” One of the night’s standout moments came when he teamed up with Walker Hayes for his latest single “In My Truck,” sending the crowd into a singalong.

The evening was filled with memorable debuts and genre-crossing performances, including Pink Sweat$ bringing a smooth R&B vibe to the historic stage. Durand Bernarr made a show-stealing entrance by recreating his viral GRAMMYs run down the aisle, while Dasha joined BRELAND for a crowd-pleasing cover of Shania Twain that had the audience on its feet.

Walker Hayes kept the energy soaring with a performance of “Fancy Like,” turning the Ryman into a full-on dance party, while Lauren Alaina’s surprise appearance—and two-song set—added another highlight to an already unforgettable night.

One of the most powerful moments came when BRELAND’s parents joined him on stage for a moving rendition of the gospel classic “Total Praise,” earning a well-deserved standing ovation and reminding everyone in attendance what the night was truly about.

Blending genres, generations, and purpose, BRELAND & Friends once again delivered more than just a concert—it delivered impact.