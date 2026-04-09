American Vanity Coming to The End on August 1st

Keep an eye on this one—because they won’t be playing rooms this size for long.

Rising rock outfit American Vanity will roll into The End on August 1 as part of their nationwide headlining run in support of their debut album 17, dropping July 17.

We’ve been following these young rockers for a while now—and all signs point to a breakout on the horizon.

Formerly known as Burn The Jukebox, American Vanity has been steadily building momentum with a sound that blends high-impact alternative rock with emotionally charged songwriting. Their upcoming debut 17, produced by Matt Squire, is a raw and cathartic introduction, tackling themes of identity, self-awareness, and the pressures of modern life. Across its 10 tracks, the band moves seamlessly from the hook-driven urgency of “Lifeline” to the darker, introspective pull of “Kill To Feel,” showcasing both range and maturity well beyond their years.

Fronted by dual vocalists Virginia Franks (bass) and Luke Hoffman (guitar), alongside Luke Vanchure on lead guitar and Carter Dennis on drums, the band delivers a live show that’s as explosive as it is emotionally resonant—equal parts grit, vulnerability, and pure rock energy.

Their 17 Tour kicks off July 9 in Hartford, CT and will hit major cities including New York, Orlando, Chicago, and Nashville, along with a hometown appearance at Bethlehem’s Musikfest before wrapping in Louisville on August 22.

But it’s their August 1 stop at The End that feels like a moment. An intimate room. A buzz that’s building. And a band clearly on the verge.

If you like discovering artists before they blow up, this is your shot.