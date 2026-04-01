BRELAND & Friends Benefit Concert Announces Additional Performers

BRELAND announced additional performers for the fifth annual BRELAND & Friends benefit concert, returning to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on April 8. Newly added to the lineup are Conner Smith, Kameron Marlowe, K. Michelle, and Walker Hayes, joining an already star-studded lineup featuring Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Durand Bernarr, Kaitlin Butts, and Pink Sweat$. Tickets for the event are on sale now to the general public and available here

BRELAND has previously shared the stage with an impressive roster of artists including Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Josh Groban, Quinn XCII, The War And Treaty, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, Nelly, Tanner Adell, Jonathan McReynolds, Reyna Roberts, Grace Bowers and more.

BRELAND & Friends continues to support Middle Tennessee’s at-risk youth through the Oasis Center. Over the last four years, the concert has raised more than $600K for the organization, helping fund initiatives focused on crisis intervention, youth leadership, community engagement, and college and career opportunities.

In December of last year, BRELAND traveled to Japan to perform for military families as part of the Armed Forces Entertainment Annual Holidays Around the World concert and event series. He also took the stage for veterans and their families at the Civic and Ford Motor Company benefit concert, “Proud to Honor: Celebrating America’s Heroes Live from the Country Music Hall of Fame,” which was livestreamed on TikTok’s main page to the platform’s 92 million followers.