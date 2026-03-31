Billy Strings Extends His Headline Tour

Bluegrass powerhouse Billy Strings is keeping his red-hot momentum rolling into 2026, announcing an extended fall leg of his headline tour with a slate of major arena dates across the country.

Ahead of the fall run, Strings continues a packed spring schedule, with multiple-night stands already set for venues including Agganis Arena in Boston, John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville and Cross Insurance Arena in Portland. The busy year also includes the debut of his inaugural “Iona Freak Fair,” a summer gathering featuring performances from Strings alongside Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

The tour caps another landmark chapter for Strings, whose latest album, Highway Prayers, took home Best Bluegrass Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this year—marking his second consecutive win in the category. Produced alongside Jon Brion and released via Reprise Records, the project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart—the first bluegrass release to achieve that feat in more than two decades—earning praise from outlets like GQ and Pitchfork for pushing the boundaries of the genre.

In the wake of Highway Prayers, Strings has continued to deliver new music, including an exclusive Apple Music Nashville Sessions EP and the surprise collaborative live album Live at the Legion with Bryan Sutton. Recorded at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the project features 20 traditional bluegrass and folk performances, with fresh takes on classics from Bob Dylan and Doc Watson.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has amassed an impressive list of accolades, including three Grammy wins, multiple Americana Music Awards honors and repeated Entertainer of the Year titles from the International Bluegrass Music Association. From late-night television appearances to sold-out shows worldwide, Billy Strings continues to redefine what bluegrass can be—and his upcoming tour proves he’s only getting started.