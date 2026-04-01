WATCH: Ashley Cooke’s Latest Single, “XS”

Rising country star Ashley Cooke is stepping into a bold new chapter with the release of the official music video for her latest single, xs—a no-looking-back breakup anthem that’s already turning heads across the genre.

Directed by Patrick Tracy, the video leans all the way into the song’s defiant spirit. Shot in one continuous take, the striking visual finds Cooke on a beach at dusk, delivering a mesmerizing performance as a massive flaming “X” burns in the sand below. Dressed in a shimmering two-piece, Cooke embodies a cool, cathartic confidence, bringing the song’s message of closure and independence to life against a backdrop of crashing waves and a darkening sky.

Produced by hitmaker Dann Huff—whose resume includes work with Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift—“xs” has quickly earned early buzz, with outlets like Country Swag praising Cooke as one of the genre’s most exciting emerging voices. The track was co-written by an all-star team including Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly, blending a classic cheating narrative with a modern, empowered twist.

The release marks the start of a dynamic new era for Cooke, arriving on the heels of ace sessions, her all-acoustic companion to her 2025 project ace. The stripped-down collection features fan favorites like “baby blues,” which recently hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, and “the hell you are,” currently climbing the country radio charts.

Looking ahead, Cooke is also set to co-host ACM Next Wave: Country’s Beach Bash during Academy of Country Music Awards Week on May 16 at Mandalay Bay Beach in Las Vegas. Teaming up with Dasha, Cooke will also take the stage alongside a diverse lineup that includes Flatland Cavalry, Braxton Keith and Tucker Wetmore, as well as members of the Opry NextStage Class of 2026.