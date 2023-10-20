Breland Celebrates Gold Record

Flipping the script of Country music once again, Bad Realm Records/Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville artist BRELAND dials up some throwback fun in the official music video for “Cowboy Don’t,” (watch above) matching his 1000-watt smile to a promise he’s not like other guys.

Directed by Nada Taha and filmed at a backyard barbecue, the wholesome clip features a throwback ‘90s vibe to match the high-energy honky tonker, and finds BRELAND embracing a down-to-earth form of good times.

Rejecting flashy facades for a classic day of community instead, BRELAND lets his irresistible charm shine, helping showcase the carefreeness at the core of the up-tempo track: BRELAND promises to treat a girl with the rowdy fun-love no “cowboy” can.

The clip was produced by GoodCopBadCop and executive produced by Andrew Tuttle, featuring dancers Kyrstin Young, Detavius Boyd, Gian Marco Dela Cruz and Natalie Aaron. It follows the official release of “Cowboy Don’t” in August, which itself came after the track became a live-show staple and favorite of crowds around the globe.

“Cowboy Don’t” was also featured on the expanded version of BRELAND’s debut album, CROSS COUNTRY: THE EXTRA MILE, which was released in September. Adding six fresh tracks and proving why BRELAND has been dubbed the “king of collabs” by The Associated Press, this bonus edition includes new collaboration with Brittney Spencer (“Guilty Pleasure”) alongside previous duets with Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.

Adding to the excitement, BRELAND was surprised yesterday at his label home (Atlantic Records) with a plaque and news of his debut album, CROSS COUNTRY, earning RIAA GOLD-certification.

The rising talent spent 2023 on the road as part of Shania Twain’s QUEEN OF ME TOUR in the U.S. and U.K., and also made his international headlining debut with THE EXTRA MILE TOUR. The run made stops in the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway, and found a dedicated fanbase wherever it went.