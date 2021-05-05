Brantley Gilbert Contributes $75,000 To ACM Lifting Lives

Known for sharing his platform with servicemen and servicewomen; veterans and veteran farmers; and his fans BG Nation, made up of blue-collar and hard-working individuals, country star Brantley Gilbert expanded his support to those in the entertainment industry who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing $75,000 to ACM Lifting Lives, the philanthropic arm of The Academy of Country Music, going directly to their COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We had such a great time out on the trails in East Tennessee and it made it that much sweeter knowing we were there to help people who really need an extra hand right now,” shares Gilbert. “I’m honored to present this check to ACM Lifting Lives on behalf of BG Nation and I’m so grateful for our partners who made this such a fantastic event.”

On Saturday, April 17, the multi-Platinum country artist hosted 500 fans on three separate trail rides at Brimstone® Recreation in Huntsville, Tenn., followed by a live show presented by Whiskey Jam, with all proceeds benefitting the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Brantley has been such a wonderful partner to our fund,” shares Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. “He and his team came to us at an important moment to lend their help finding ways to raise money for our colleagues who are still in immediate financial need due to the pandemic. We are grateful to be the beneficiaries of his inaugural trail ride.”

A longtime partner of the “Hard Days” singer and songwriter, Polaris continues to support Gilbert’s event, donating a RZR Trail S 1000 Ultimate that will be available for auction later this summer, while Camping World will donate an off-road vehicle trailer, also available for auction later this summer. All monies raised via auction will directly benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. Additional auction details will be announced at a later date.

Since the original launch of the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, $3.5 million was raised and distributed thanks to many sponsors and individuals. Funds were quickly dispersed to hundreds of people in the Country music community in need and who met the criteria. Visit www.ACMLiftingLives.org to contribute to the fund in support of ongoing relief efforts.

Gilbert released Fire & Brimstone (Deluxe Edition) nearly one year after the release of his fifth studio album, featuring two new songs, including latest single “Hard Days,” currently making its way up the charts, and “Old Friends,” a somber, reflective ballad written after the passing of Gilbert’s longtime friend and crewmember Al Ditch.

Fire & Brimstone explores love and family, redemption and life in a small town, with all 15 tracks written or co-written by Gilbert. Lead single “What Happens In A Small Town” featuring Lindsay Ell marked his fifth No. 1 as an artist, seventh No. 1 as a songwriter and earned nominations for the 2019 CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year and 2020 ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.