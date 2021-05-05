WATCH: The Lone Bellow Enlist Their High School Coach For Video

The Lone Bellow share the hilarious and joyous official music video for their new song “Dried Up River.” The song comes from the band’s newly expanded version of their fourth album, HALF MOON LIGHT . HALF MOON LIGHT DELUXE EDITION arrives everywhere on Friday, May 14. “Dried Up River” is currently residing at #3* on the Americana singles radio chart less than 50 spins away from #1; and this week the track also just debuted on the Triple A Mediabase chart at #30*.

“We are so proud of this video for our latest single “Dried Up River.” We invited Matt Hollis, Brian’s actual high school football coach, to play himself in his first cameo performance and man did he deliver. We are so grateful to him and everyone else that made this possible. We hope you guys enjoy the video as much as we enjoyed making it! Big thank you’s to Debbie Ewing for making our video dreams a reality!” – Perm, Stank and The Hammer

“We had our final push of creative energy with ‘Dried Up River,’ a song we produced ourselves here in Nashville with our good friend Tyler James,” says the band. “’I want to be grateful for the food on my table,’ has been a line that we’ve come back to countless times over the past year. We recorded this song knowing we wanted to sing it alongside a raucous room full of people, and releasing it gets us one step closer to that dream. We are so looking forward to those days.”

The Lone Bellow have partnered with the charitable organization No Kid Hungry and will donate 25% of sale prices of Lone Bellow items purchased on the Dualtone store until May 26. Look for The Lone Bellow here in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium on August 12th.