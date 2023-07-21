Brandi Carlile Covers Indigo Girls For Barbie Movie Soundtrack

Brandi Carlile’s new rendition of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” featuring her wife, Catherine Carlile, is out today and featured on the new version of the Barbie movie soundtrack: Barbie The Album (Best Weekend Ever Edition). Produced by Carlile, who plays guitar, piano, keys, banjo and moog on the track, “Closer To Fine” also features special guest musicians Matt Chamberlain (drums) and Dave Mackay (keys). (listen above)

Carlile continues her work as a renowned with several studio projects released this year including her show-stopping rendition of “Home,” which was featured on the final season of Ted Lasso, Brandy Clark’s new self-titled album and Tanya Tucker’s Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell’s forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell At Newport (out July 28).

Carlile recently held her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” event at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre, which included her annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam.” She will also perform select headline shows this year as well as several dates with P!NK as part of her stadium tour later this summer. See below for complete tour itinerary.