Jake Worthington Makes His Opry Debut

Stepping into The Circle onstage at the Grand Ole Opry for the first time on last Friday (7/21), country’s rising singer/songwriter Jake Worthington experienced the moment he’s dreamed of since he was born.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about my life, and being here is a really big reason why,” Worthington shared teary-eyed from The Circle. “This is the greatest honor, to be here on the stage where all my heroes stood.”

Raised on foundational country like George Jones, Keith Whitley, and Merle Haggard, and more, the Texas native set his sights on his Opry debut from a young age, holding the country music pillar in such high esteem that he didn’t want to watch a show until he had earned the privilege of playing at the hallowed hall.

He will continue touring this summer in support of his self-titled debut album to audiences nationwide, performing at fairs and festivals including TidalWave Music Festival, Illinois State Fair, State Fair of Texas, and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest – Texas Edition, supporting ERNEST this fall on his This Fire Tour, and opening various dates for Lainey Wilson and Ian Munsick.