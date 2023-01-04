Bonnaroo 2023 To Announce Lineup Next Week

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will announce the lineup next week so stay tuned to Nashville.com for the big announcement. There’s been a lot of speculation as always about what acts will be scheduled but one thing is for sure, they will all be great acts. Bonnaroo is always known for a wide variety of genres which is why there is always such a diverse crowd from all over the world.

The first Bonnaroo Music Festival took place in 2002. The founders chose “bonnaroo” (a Creole slang meaning a really good time) for its literal meaning and to honor the rich New Orleans music tradition that they had enjoyed in college. Bonnaroo was popularized by New Orleans R&B singer Dr. John with his 1974 album Desitively Bonnaroo. The festival site is known as “the farm” by Bonnaroovians and locals, due to its location on what used to be 700 acres of farm land.

In 2020 Bonnaroo was initially pushed back three months until September 2020, and then ultimately cancelled because of health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The 2021 event was canceled due to torrential rainfall from Hurricane Ida saturating the stage area, campgrounds, and tollbooth area, and making ground conditions unsuitable for vehicle traffic only a few days before the event was scheduled to take place. But last year it was back Bonnaroovians spreading positive vibes and love as always, enjoying amazing music and art. Stay tuned!